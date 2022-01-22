TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stake Reduced by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of TG Therapeutics worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGTX. FMR LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,677,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,501,000 after acquiring an additional 706,864 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,826,000 after buying an additional 600,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,859,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,841,000 after buying an additional 507,028 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 882,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,368,000 after buying an additional 430,385 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,804,000 after buying an additional 397,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGTX stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.95.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. The company had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.