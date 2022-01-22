The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bancorp.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TBBK shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st.

NASDAQ:TBBK traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 421,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,005. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In related news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bancorp by 43.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.