The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.19.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average of $51.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.72%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $87,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 160,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 77,210 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,426,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 589,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after purchasing an additional 312,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

