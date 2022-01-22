The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $89.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $5,404,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,845 shares of company stock worth $47,587,078 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

