The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stake Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Cooper Companies worth $45,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 29.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 46.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.50.

NYSE:COO opened at $388.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.84 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $403.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

