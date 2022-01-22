The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €21.20 Price Target

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been assigned a €21.20 ($24.09) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €16.40 ($18.64) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €23.80 ($27.05) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.60 ($26.82) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €22.50 ($25.57).

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Shares of DEC opened at €22.06 ($25.07) on Thursday. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of €27.02 ($30.70) and a twelve month high of €36.90 ($41.93). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.99.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.