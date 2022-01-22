The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $343.91 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.62 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.