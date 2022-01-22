The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target to $21.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SWIM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latham Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Get Latham Group alerts:

SWIM opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $161.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Latham Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Latham Group by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 15,044 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Latham Group by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 29,266 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Latham Group by 4,265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 342,754 shares during the period. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.