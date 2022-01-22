The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $132.93

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 132.93 ($1.81) and traded as low as GBX 132.40 ($1.81). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 132.60 ($1.81), with a volume of 2,163,111 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 132.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 130.12.

Get The Renewables Infrastructure Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.38%.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.