The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.90.
Several analysts recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Stephens increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.43. 627,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.07.
In related news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 18,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $745,506.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,017 shares of company stock valued at $13,278,241 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 651.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Simply Good Foods
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
Featured Article: Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.