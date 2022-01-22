The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Stephens increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.43. 627,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 18,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $745,506.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,017 shares of company stock valued at $13,278,241 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 651.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

