The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 51,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.68.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $59.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.30, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $16,288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $139,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,694,846 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

