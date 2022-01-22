The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

NYSE DIS traded down $10.24 on Friday, reaching $137.38. The stock had a trading volume of 34,453,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,626,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $136.63 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.96. The stock has a market cap of $249.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

