THG (LON:THG) PT Lowered to GBX 440

THG (LON:THG) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 630 ($8.60) to GBX 440 ($6.00) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of THG from GBX 236 ($3.22) to GBX 215 ($2.93) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of THG from GBX 750 ($10.23) to GBX 700 ($9.55) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of THG from GBX 715 ($9.76) to GBX 510 ($6.96) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of THG in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 545 ($7.44).

THG stock opened at GBX 149.20 ($2.04) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 191.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 409.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -3.01. THG has a 12 month low of GBX 143.90 ($1.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 762 ($10.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne purchased 32,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.73) per share, for a total transaction of £64,582 ($88,118.43).

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

