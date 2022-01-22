THG Plc (LON:THG) Receives GBX 545 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

THG Plc (LON:THG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 545 ($7.44).
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 715 ($9.76) to GBX 510 ($6.96) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of THG from GBX 630 ($8.60) to GBX 440 ($6.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of THG from GBX 236 ($3.22) to GBX 215 ($2.93) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of THG from GBX 750 ($10.23) to GBX 700 ($9.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of THG in a research report on Wednesday.
In other news, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne bought 32,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.73) per share, for a total transaction of £64,582 ($88,118.43).
THG Company Profile
THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.
Further Reading: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.