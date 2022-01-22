THG Plc (LON:THG) Receives GBX 545 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

THG Plc (LON:THG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 545 ($7.44).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 715 ($9.76) to GBX 510 ($6.96) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of THG from GBX 630 ($8.60) to GBX 440 ($6.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of THG from GBX 236 ($3.22) to GBX 215 ($2.93) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of THG from GBX 750 ($10.23) to GBX 700 ($9.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of THG in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne bought 32,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.73) per share, for a total transaction of £64,582 ($88,118.43).

Shares of THG opened at GBX 149.20 ($2.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.51. THG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 143.90 ($1.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 762 ($10.40). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 191.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 409.44.

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

