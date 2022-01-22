Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THNCF opened at $6.16 on Thursday.

Thinkific Labs Company Profile

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. It offers products in the areas of course building, site designing, sales and marketing, students support, security, and pricing.

