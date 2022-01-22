Tobam Boosts Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Tobam grew its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 191.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $85.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $80.92 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.80.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

