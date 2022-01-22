Tobam Grows Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Tobam lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 79.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,160,532,000 after buying an additional 2,546,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $986,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,283 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,383,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $660,831,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,667,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $612,593,000 after acquiring an additional 126,604 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,952,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,328,000 after acquiring an additional 80,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $100,154.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

XRAY stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.16%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

