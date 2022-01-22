Tobam Increases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Tobam grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.92.

NYSE ECL opened at $195.09 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.02 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.37 and a 200-day moving average of $222.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

