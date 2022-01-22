Tobam Purchases Shares of 248 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,053,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.57.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $225.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $151.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

