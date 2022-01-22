Tobam Raises Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Tobam increased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Comerica were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Comerica by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $461,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,276. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

NYSE CMA opened at $89.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $102.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.85.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Story: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.