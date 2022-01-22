Tobam Trims Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Tobam lessened its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in DraftKings by 666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in DraftKings by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 362.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DKNG stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average of $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.91.

In other DraftKings news, Director Woodrow Levin purchased 7,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,191 shares of company stock valued at $17,970,573 over the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.