Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Receives C$22.91 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.91.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. lifted their price target on Topaz Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Topaz Energy to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Topaz Energy has a one year low of C$14.02 and a one year high of C$19.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 114.03.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$55.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 383.65%.

