TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in TopBuild by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BLD opened at $231.25 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $179.50 and a twelve month high of $284.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.12 and a 200-day moving average of $235.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.52.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $845.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.63.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $1,057,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,285. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

