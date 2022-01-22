Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Lowered to C$23.00 at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 81.67% from the company’s current price.
TXG has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.14.
Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$12.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.65. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.72.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
