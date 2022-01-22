Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Lowered to C$23.00 at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 81.67% from the company’s current price.

TXG has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.14.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$12.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.65. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.72.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$272.86 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.