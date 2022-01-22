Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$121.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on TIH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.25, for a total value of C$566,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$234,427.50. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.00, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,265,000. Insiders sold 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $767,660 in the last three months.

TIH traded down C$0.65 on Friday, hitting C$107.16. 71,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$110.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$108.17. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$85.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$115.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.14.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$997.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion. Analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 4.4999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

