Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.94

Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.94 and traded as high as C$6.49. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$6.40, with a volume of 67,758 shares.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$281.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.43.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$118.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$117.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 54,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$304,514.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$377,442.60. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,810,000 shares in the company, valued at C$9,683,500. Insiders bought a total of 1,007,034 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,969 over the last ninety days.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

