Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.94

Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.94 and traded as high as C$6.49. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$6.40, with a volume of 67,758 shares.
Separately, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$281.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.43.
In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 54,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$304,514.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$377,442.60. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,810,000 shares in the company, valued at C$9,683,500. Insiders bought a total of 1,007,034 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,969 over the last ninety days.
About Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT)
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
