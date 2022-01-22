Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Trading Down 7.6% on Insider Selling

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $61.46 and last traded at $62.58. 291,884 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,354,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.73.

Specifically, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,806,694.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,626 shares of company stock worth $31,694,846. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Vertical Research lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.18. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.30, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 910.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after acquiring an additional 35,366,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 797.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 553.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,030.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

