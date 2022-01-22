Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.34 EPS

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRV stock traded down $2.57 on Friday, hitting $162.61. 2,190,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,315. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $169.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.40.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

