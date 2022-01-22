Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $19.57, but opened at $18.88. Treace Medical Concepts shares last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 4,020 shares traded.

Specifically, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 38,862 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $783,457.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James T. Treace sold 42,937 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $835,554.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,283 in the last ninety days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMCI. Morgan Stanley upgraded Treace Medical Concepts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 11.66.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth approximately $21,331,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $523,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $2,462,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $1,613,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $29,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

