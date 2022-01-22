Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives $27.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several research analysts have commented on TPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 9.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPH traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,187. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

