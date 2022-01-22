Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) vs. Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Financial Survey

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) and Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of Trimble shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of Mirion Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Trimble shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Trimble and Mirion Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trimble 15.65% 15.41% 8.36% Mirion Technologies -40.72% -11.50% -4.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Trimble and Mirion Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trimble 1 1 2 0 2.25 Mirion Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Trimble currently has a consensus price target of $79.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.87%. Mirion Technologies has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.70%. Given Mirion Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mirion Technologies is more favorable than Trimble.

Risk & Volatility

Trimble has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mirion Technologies has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trimble and Mirion Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trimble $3.15 billion 5.63 $389.90 million $2.20 32.10 Mirion Technologies $70,000.00 23,959.39 -$45.26 million N/A N/A

Trimble has higher revenue and earnings than Mirion Technologies.

Summary

Trimble beats Mirion Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc. engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators. The Geospatial segment offers solutions for the customers working in surveying, engineering, and government. The Resources and Utilities segment caters customers working in agriculture, forestry, and utilities. The Transportation segment covers long-haul trucking, field service management, rail, and construction logistics industries. The company was founded in 1978 by Charles Robert Trimble and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies

