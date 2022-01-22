Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $96.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.89. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $136.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.61.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $1,965,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $196,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,898 shares of company stock worth $4,954,249. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

