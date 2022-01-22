Truist Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.89. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.31 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DGX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $137.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.65. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 23.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.