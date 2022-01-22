Truist Financial Corp Has $656,000 Stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 175.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ranpak in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ranpak by 36.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ranpak by 100.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Ranpak by 33.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ranpak in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric Laurensse sold 16,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $632,432.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Corley sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $210,665.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,221 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ranpak stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.00. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $42.97.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.20 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ranpak has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

