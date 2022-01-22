Truist Financial Corp Has $749,000 Stock Holdings in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) by 187.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356,414 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in My Size were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in My Size in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of My Size during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of My Size during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. 23.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MYSZ opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. The company has a market cap of $9.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.64. My Size, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. My Size had a negative net margin of 10,467.03% and a negative return on equity of 235.16%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that My Size, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Shoshana Yael Zigdon sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of My Size in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

My Size, Inc offers mobile device measurement solutions. The firm provides these solutions to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping /parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. The company focuses on the e-commerce and fashion/apparel industry.

