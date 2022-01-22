Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 40.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,292 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,455,000 after acquiring an additional 244,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,883,000 after acquiring an additional 37,508 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 480,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after acquiring an additional 258,230 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 934.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,688,000 after acquiring an additional 318,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 338,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.63.

Shares of BLD opened at $231.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.52. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $179.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $845.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.73 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,285 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

