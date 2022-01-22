Truist Financial Corp Purchases 4,394 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.60. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

