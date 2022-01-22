Truist Financial Corp Purchases New Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WERN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.89. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

