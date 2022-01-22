Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,050 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,576,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,492 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,752,000 after acquiring an additional 769,433 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth $10,877,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 260.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 365,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,105,000 after acquiring an additional 264,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,614,000 after acquiring an additional 205,192 shares in the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.14. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.33. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 58.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.