Truist Financial Downgrades Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Hold

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s FY2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 475.03%.

In other news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

