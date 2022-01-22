Truist Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Analysts at Truist Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for UDR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.01. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for UDR’s FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.46.

NYSE:UDR opened at $56.33 on Thursday. UDR has a 12-month low of $37.85 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 725.04%.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in UDR by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of UDR by 271.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of UDR by 110.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

