TrustToken (TRU) Reaches Market Cap of $50.87 Million

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, TrustToken has traded flat against the dollar. One TrustToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges. TrustToken has a market cap of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00044696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

TrustToken Coin Profile

TrustToken is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustToken’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrustToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

