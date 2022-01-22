Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

TPTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.33.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.90. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $141.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $61,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

