Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Short Interest Update

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Twilio from $392.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.67.

Get Twilio alerts:

NYSE TWLO opened at $192.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.07. Twilio has a 52-week low of $191.48 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total value of $462,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,729 shares of company stock valued at $17,203,997. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 14,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.