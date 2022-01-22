UBS Group Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €41.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FPE. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($54.20) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €47.74 ($54.26).

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €30.26 ($34.39) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($42.50) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($50.91). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €31.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €32.24.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

