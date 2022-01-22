UBS Group Lowers Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $120.00 price target on the stock.

SCTBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Securitas from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. HSBC raised Securitas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, SEB Equities raised Securitas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Securitas presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.00.

Securitas stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72. Securitas has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $17.55.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

