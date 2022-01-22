UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Raised to $66.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price upped by analysts at Mizuho from $61.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UDR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Capital One Financial raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.46.

UDR stock opened at $56.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. UDR has a 1-year low of $37.85 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 281.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.35.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in UDR by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 56,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in UDR by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in UDR by 1.9% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UDR by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 1.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

