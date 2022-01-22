UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Raised to $66.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price upped by analysts at Mizuho from $61.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UDR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Capital One Financial raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.46.
UDR stock opened at $56.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. UDR has a 1-year low of $37.85 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 281.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.35.
In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in UDR by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 56,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in UDR by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in UDR by 1.9% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UDR by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 1.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.
About UDR
UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.
See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.