Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.66

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.66 and traded as high as C$23.72. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$23.29, with a volume of 88,981 shares.

UNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.29.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$999.36 million and a P/E ratio of -57.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.01.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$536.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$553.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Uni-Select Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Company Profile (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.