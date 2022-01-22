Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.14.

UNPRF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nord/LB cut shares of Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

UNPRF stock remained flat at $$42.28 during trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.49. Uniper has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $42.89.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

