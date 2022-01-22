Unisocks Price Down 31% Over Last Week (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for $58,915.58 or 1.66882339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unisocks has a total market capitalization of $17.79 million and $370,217.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unisocks alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00045538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

Unisocks (SOCKS) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unisocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unisocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.